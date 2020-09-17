GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are searching for two people they say used a stolen credit card in August to make fraudulent transactions.
GCSO says in a Facebook post shared Thursday the pair went to a gas station near Locust Hill Road and Old Rutherford Road on August 25, 2020. Deputies say the pair was caught on surveillance cameras inside the store and walking from the area. GCSO says they may live nearby.
If you know who they are or have more information, you're asked to call Inv. Avigliano at 864-467-5076 or leave a Crime Stoppers tip with 864-23CRIME.
