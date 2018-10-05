Greenville County deputies said the suspect accused of holding up a gas station back in August.
On August 17th, GCSO says the man entered the GT's Express on Rutherford Road armed with a pistol. He demanded cash, taking an undisclosed amount from the register.
After he took the money, he left in his red or burgundy-colored 4-door car and drove off onto Rutherford Road, heading toward North Pleasantburg Drive.
Deputies announced Friday they used newly acquired facial recognition software from SLED that identifies comparable photos for matches and the software led them to a suspect.
Darius Maurice Williams was arrested Thursday and charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
