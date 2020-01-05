GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says Verizon customers in unincorporated parts of the county are not able to call 911 and will need to use a different number to get deputies to the scene.
GCSO says Verizon is working on a fix, but customers in those areas will need to call 864-271-5210 and select option 8 to talk with a dispatcher.
GCSO will provide an update once the fix is completed.
