GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is warning the public of a phone scam that involves the impersonation of actual law enforcement officials.
According to deputies, several residents have reported receiving a call requesting a form of payment to avoid penalties for missing jury duty, or having an active warrant.
Deputies say the scammers are representing themselves as law enforcement officers, going as far as using the actual names of Sheriff's Office employees. They've also 'spoofed' the Sheriff's Office's phone number in an attempt to further authenticate the scam.
Anyone who receives a call from (864) 271-5210 and is asked to pay, or provide personal information, is asked to hang up immediately and then give the Sheriff's Office a call at (864) 467-5300 to file a report.
