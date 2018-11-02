GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a new twist criminals have added to an old phone scam.
Deputies said scammers have been making calls to people pretending to be deputies with warrants for the victims’ arrest.
“During these calls the scammers are using actual GCSO deputy names’ and requesting for people to meet them and pay a fine in order to avoid going to jail,” Lt. Ryan Flood stated in a news release. “We want to remind everyone that the Sheriff’s Office will never solicit citizens over the phone and request payments.”
If anyone receives one of these scam calls, deputies say you should hang up and call the Sheriff’s Office front desk at 864-467-5300 to file a report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.