TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies have asked for help tracking down and identifying two suspects in an attempted armed robbery at the 7-Eleven on Wade Hampton Boulevard early Thursday morning.
The crime happened around 1:40 a.m.
Deputies said a man between the age of 25-35, standing about 6’2” tall and weighting around 270 pounds entered the store wearing a green sweatshirt, black pants and a black knit hat. The man pulled out a gun and demanded money. The clerk was able to run to the back of the store and the suspect fled.
Deputies believe the armed suspect was accompanied by a second suspect, described as being between 20 and 30 years of age, 5’9 tall, and about 160 pounds, who was wearing a red shirt over his head, black shirt and gray pants with white tennis shoes.
No one was hurt and the suspects did not get any money during the attempted robbery.
Investigators ask for anyone with information regarding this case to call Investigator Moates at 864-467-5283 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
