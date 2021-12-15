GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Senior Deputy Coroner Kent Dill confirmed that he is retiring at the end of the year after spending 35 years working for the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
Dill said he will miss the relationship he has with the community, but he is excited to spend more time with his grandkids and traveling.
While his last officials day is at the end of December, he turned in his equipment for the last time today. He spoke to us today bout what his time with the Coroner's office meant to him.
