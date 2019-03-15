TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was fired Thursday night after being arrested by the Travelers Rest Police Department.
The sheriff’s office said Michael Valdario was charged with domestic violence by the TRPD following a domestic dispute.
Travelers Rest police said the incident took place on Wednesday. They began investigating after the victim came to file a report at the police department Thursday.
Per the arrest warrant, Valdario was charged with domestic violence second degree.
The warrant states Valdario elbowed the victim in the mouth, which caused her to fall and hit her face into the wooden bed frame. He is also accused of taking the victim's phone and refusing to let her leave. This happened while two minor children were in the home.
“Upon learning the facts of the incident, our Office of Professional Standards conducted an internal investigation and the Sheriff has since terminated Valdario’s employment with the Sheriff’s Office,” Lt. Ryan Flood said in a news release. “As an agency, we are disheartened by these allegations, which violate the strict standards set forth in the Sheriff’s Office policy and code of ethics and our thoughts and prayers are will all parties involved.”
