GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A spokesman for the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was in a crash involving a motorcycle on Tuesday afternoon.
It happened around 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of Pete Hollis Blvd and Mulberry Street.
Lt. Ryan Flood said the deputy was responding with lights and sirens to another deputy requesting back up when the patrol cruiser collided with the motorcycle.
Flood said the motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital and the deputies in the cruiser were not hurt.
Troopers are investigating the crash.
