PARKER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County dispatchers say the driver of a suspicious vehicle crashed their car Sunday evening.
According to dispatch, a deputy saw the vehicle on West Blue Ridge Drive, near the intersection with Cedar Lane Road, around 7 p.m.
We're told the car drove off, but then crashed at Blue Ridge Drive, intersecting with Edgemont Avenue.
No injuries were reported and deputies are working the scene as of writing. FOX Carolina also has a crew en route to gather video and more information.
No further details were available. Stay tuned for updates.
