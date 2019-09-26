Marietta, SC (FOX Carolina) - Early Thursday morning, troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to a home after a car crashed into it.
According to Greenville County dispatch, the accident happened on Geer Highway about a mile and a half north of Slater-Marietta just before 5 a.m.
Dispatch says injuries were reported as a result of the accident. We're trying to find out if anyone was at home at the time of the crash.
Right now we don't know if the injuries involved are from the person(s) in the vehicle or the home.
We've reached out to Highway Patrol and have a crew on the way to the scene. We'll update as soon as we know more.
