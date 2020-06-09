GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Voters in South Carolina and Georgia hit the polls Tuesday for Primary Elections.
Polls closed at 7 p.m. in both states, but some Georgia counties will be open until 9 p.m. because of precinct issues.
BIG RACES
There were a number of races on the ballots, including the primary to determine the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in South Carolina.
Incumbent Sen. Lindsey Graham is facing three challengers: Duke Buckner, Michael Lapierre, and Joe Reynolds. The winner will face Democrat Jaime Harrison on the ballot in November.
Also, one of the bigger races in the Upstate is out of Union County where Sheriff David Taylor, a Democrat, is seeking re-election against four challengers: John Sherfield, Carl Jennings, Jr., Robbie Hines, and Jeff Bailey.
The winner of the primary will go on to face Republican challenger Thom McAbee in November.
SC ISSUES
In the Upstate, poll managers reported strong turnout in some precincts.
Greenville County Elections Director Conway Bellangia said shortly after polls closed that there are some issues with ballots.
Bellangia said as many as five precincts may have given voters the wrong ballot styles.
Officials learned of this when some voters made comments that they did not have the opportunity to vote in certain primary races.
Most of the problems were corrected during the day, but Bellangia said not all were caught.
The issues were due to human error and the poll workers' lack of experience as the coronavirus pandemic caused the county to lose 60 percent of their poll clerks because those poll workers were at high risk for the virus.
GA ISSUES
In Georgia, multiple investigations were launched due to voting issues and long lines there.
Georgia's election chief also warned of delayed results.
Technical glitches, a lack of poll workers and high turnout contributed to long lines, prompting judges in numerous counties, including Atlanta's Fulton County, to sign orders extending voting hours.
