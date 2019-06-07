GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville family is searching for a 12-year-old girl with special needs who left home early Friday morning and hasn’t been seen since.
James Robinson said his granddaughter, Aderecka McClellan, ran away around 6 a.m. Friday from Fleetwood Manor apartments on Augusta Road.
Robinson said Anderecka has never ran away before but took off Friday morning after getting in trouble at home.
Greenville County deputies said they are investigating the case as a runaway and asked anyone who sees the child to call 911.
