Concentrix Greenville

Deputies at the business on Wade Hampton Blvd. (FOX Carolia/ Dec. 11, 2019)

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office’s Hazardous Device Unit responded to Concentrix on Wade Hampton Boulevard Wednesday evening.

Emergency dispatchers said deputies were called to the business to investigate a possible bomb threat.

The fire department also responded.

FOX Carolina has reached out to the GCSO’s public information officer for more details.

