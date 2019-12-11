GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office’s Hazardous Device Unit responded to Concentrix on Wade Hampton Boulevard Wednesday evening.
Emergency dispatchers said deputies were called to the business to investigate a possible bomb threat.
The fire department also responded.
FOX Carolina has reached out to the GCSO’s public information officer for more details.
