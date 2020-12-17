GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Superintendent Dr. Burke Royster on Thursday announced that the school district had approved a plan to get high school students back into classrooms for more in-person attendance days beginning in mid-January.
Royster said the schedule change will begin on Tuesday, January 19.
The students who currently attend in-person classes two days a week on Attendance Plan 2 will attend four days a week beginning January 19, except for one week each month when they have three days of in-person classes instead of four, Royster said.
Career Center students in most Level I and Level II courses will see an in-person attendance increase to 5 days a week.
Additionally, Royster said self-contained special education students will go from 4 days of in-person attendance to five.
“We’ve known from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that high schools pose the biggest challenge when it comes to returning students to the classroom. This plan allows us to nearly double the amount of in-person instruction at high schools and return most Career Center students to fulltime in-person instruction allowing them to work toward their industry certification,” said Dr. W. Burke Royster, superintendent of Greenville County Schools, in a news release.
The plan will increase in-person attendance in high schools from 40 percent to 75 percent. Royster said the district cannot safely accommodate 100 percent in-person attendance while adhering to current COVID-19 safety protocols.
Here’s how the 75-percent plan works:
Each color group (blue, red, green, purple) will have three in-person attendance days that never change:
- Blue—Monday, Wednesday, Thursday
- Red—Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
- Green—Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday
- Purple—Monday, Tuesday, Thursday
On Friday, students will attend in-person classes three out of four Fridays each month based on their color group:
- Blue, Red, Green—January 22, February 19, March 26, April 30, May 28 (Purple = eLearning)
- Blue, Red, Purple—January 29, February 26, April 2, May 7, June 4 (Green = eLearning)
- Blue, Green, Purple—February 5, March 5, April 16, May 14 (Red = eLearning)
- Red, Green, Purple—February 12, March 12, April 23, May 21 (Blue = eLearning)
Students will engage in eLearning on days they are not physically in class. On eLearning days, teachers will offer streamed and/or recorded instruction.
Students enrolled in the virtual program will not be impacted.
