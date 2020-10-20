GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- A Greenville County nonprofit wants to help families keep the power on as they struggle to pay bills during the pandemic.
About 8,000 households in Greenville County have unpaid utility bills totaling $4 million, according to the United Way of Greenville County. That's why the group started the "Keep the Lights On" initiative.
“The impact of COVID-19 on employment and the ability to afford basic resources has been extreme,” said Meghan Barp, president and CEO of United Way of Greenville County. “Many of our neighbors cannot afford to keep up with past and current bills and now face the prospect of losing these vital services. With winter approaching and thousands of students relying on internet services for e-learning, it is critical that we do all we can to help.”
More than $1.2 million is available to families struggling to make ends meet.
If you need assistance, call 211 or 866-892-9211 to be connected with the Community Resource Line. An operator will tell you the next steps to follow and can also refer you to other assistance programs, like food pantries or transportation.
United Way is also accepting donations to the fund. You can donate by clicking here.
