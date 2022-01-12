GREENVILLE, SC - K9 Nikos is on the road to recovery after being shot in an hours-long standoff back in September.
The community rallied around K9 Nikos and his handler, Deputy Humberg, hoping the pair could someday work together again.
"Nikos is very special not just to me, but to a lot of people," Deputy Humberg said.
After being shot not only in the leg but the head, Nikos had to undergo several reconstructive surgeries. Deputy Humberg showed Shale Remien
where his canine was shot that September night along Gunter Road.
A bullet went in above Nikos' left eye and through his right leg.
"He lost so much blood, he had to have 6 blood transfusions," Humberg said.
Now with two rods and 6 screws in his right leg, Nikos is working out every day on his road to recovery.
"To try and teach him to walk again was a very frustrating experience, a very challenging experience because I could teach him to do a lot of things, but I couldn’t teach him how to use his legs, he had to do that all on his own," Humberg said.
Deputy Humberg trained excessively to work on his canine should the worst happen. September, it was put to the test. Veterinarians say it's ultimately the reason K9 Nikos made it to their office.
"Once I picked him up and put him in the car and started working on him, I thought it was gonna be too much, so I said goodbye to him. But he did not want to leave. He was able to stay with me and he fought the whole way, and I worked on him to keep him stable, while a buddy of mine drove my car," Humberg recounted.
Humberg said he expected the worst news but was surprised when the vets came out, saying it was most likely Nikos would live.
The road has been challenging, but Deputy Humberg credits the team of vets he works with daily for the progress the two have made as a team.
Humberg said K9 Nikos has a work ethic and tenacity anyone could learn from. He fought to stay alive that night as has put one paw in front of the other on this long road to recovery.
Humberg said if progress remains, it's not a matter of "if" Nikos can return to work, but "when."
"I definitely feel like I owe him a debt that I’ll never be able to repay. The only thing I can do is give him the best life that he wants and he wants to work. So however he wants to make that happen, will make it happen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.