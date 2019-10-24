GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County leaders have unveiled their long term ideas for the area. The final draft of the comprehensive plan was presented Thursday evening.
Preparing the master plan started in February 2019 and it just about complete.
A little over 100 people showed up to hear what county leaders had to say.
The purpose of the comprehensive plan focuses on taking a proactive approach to growth, economic development, implementation and other areas.
During the presentation it was announced that Greenville County has 514,000 residents. By the year 2040 the county is expected to grow by 220,000 people and add 108,000 more jobs.
The top priorities are to address the future of land use, having a unified sewer system, better employment centers, workforce housing, transportation improvements, more and or better partnerships with the county's different municipalities.
This plan is completed every ten years. This final draft takes on a more area focused approach.
“The last one was kind of one size fits all suburban approach to everything," said Sarah Holt, Director of Planning and Zoning for Greenville County. " What we did with this comprehensive plan is; we recognized that there’s so many different characteristics and regional identities in the county. This is an enormous county."
The next step in this process is to have a public hearing that will take place November 18. The final reading will take place February 4, 2020.
The plan will be effective February 5, 2020.
