GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Library System said they will begin offering curbside holds pickup on a limited basis and start accepting returns of library materials.
The library system closed its book returns and facilities to the public on March 18 due to COVID-19 concerns.
People can return books and other materials on Wednesday at outdoor drop-offs at all branches.
All returned materials will be quarantined for a minimum of 72 hours before they are made available for use again. Library cardholders who had materials on hold before the closure will be contacted and asked to verify their continued interest in those items, officials said.
Beginning on June 1, curbside holds pickup service will be offered on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10am – 1pm and 3pm – 6pm at the Hughes Main Library, 25 Heritage Green Place in downtown Greenville.
This service will be available only to library cardholders who have been notified that their materials are ready for pickup.
People can begin placing new hold orders on June 3.
Curbside holds pickup service will be expanded to the Augusta Road, Five Forks, Greer, Simpsonville, and Travelers Rest branches beginning June 8.
How to Guide for Curbside Holds Pickups:
- Once you receive a holds pickup notification please call the library location where your item is available to let Library staff know when you wish to pick up your item(s).
- Please be ready to provide your library card number over the phone so staff can check out your materials to your library account and have them ready for you when you arrive.
- Curbside holds pickup service is being provided on a walk-up basis. Please visit the curbside service table located near the entrance.
- Please be ready to provide your first and last name and the last five (5) digits of your library card number to ensure quick secure service. Library staff will retrieve your materials and place them on the service table for you to pick up.
- Take your materials home to enjoy!
