GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Good news Harry Potter fans! The Greenville County Library system is hosting a Harry Potter holiday themed murder mystery party.
Officials say costumes are highly encouraged, and registration begins on November 1st. Organizers say participants will act as a character in the story and will complete individual objectives and help solve the murder.
To register call 527-9258 or email asklibrarian@greenvillelibrary.org. More information can also be found here.
