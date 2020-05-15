GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson on Friday announced the arrest of a Taylors man accused of criminal sexual conduct with a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor.
Wilson said William Holt Preston, 32, was arrested on Thursday. He is charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, third degree, and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree
Wilson said investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Preston. Investigators state
The investigation revealed evidence that Preston engaged in criminal sexual conduct with a minor and produced multiple files of child pornography, Wilson said.
