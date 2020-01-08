GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Wednesday that a Taylors man was arrested after being accused of distributing child porn.
Wilson said Joshua Ryan Hart, 25, is charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree.
Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office made the arrest on Monday.
