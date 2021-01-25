GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said a Greenville County man has been arrested for the sexual exploitation of a minor.
According to the Attorney General's office, the GCSO arrested 55-year-old Mark Steven Dill on Jan. 22 after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led deputies to Dill's home. Investigators state Dill distributed child sexual abuse material.
Dill has been charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.
