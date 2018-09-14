Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins says that 57-year-old William Lee Carpenter, Jr. was convicted on multiple charges September 13 by a jury and sentenced to 30 years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
Carpenters convictions included:
- Four counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor first degree
- Two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree
- Two counts of unlawful conduct on a child
- Two counts of exposing another to HIV
Prosecutors established that Carpenter sexually assaulted a young boy and girl, both between the ages of 7 and 10 years old at the time of the abuse.
The abuse occurred at Carpenter's home in Travelers Rest between March 2014 and March 2016.
Evidence also showed that both children were exposed to the HIV virus by Carpenter.
