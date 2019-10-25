GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies have arrested a man following an assault and shooting at the Bi-Lo on East North Street in Greenville.
Deputies say the call came in just before 6:30 p.m.
According to the sheriff's office, 26-year-old Robert Harold Mattson was arrested and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature after they say he charged a man and placed him in a choke hold during an altercation.
According to the sheriff's office, the victim shot Mattson in self-defense who was then transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and remains there for medical treatment.
Deputies say the victim was also transported to the hospital and is expected to recover.
