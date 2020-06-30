GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- A Greenville County man was shot by a deputy three times in his own home. He said a year later and he still lives with a bullet lodged in his pelvic bone.
He said it was just after midnight, his wife was upstairs asleep saying everything unfolded in just a matter of seconds.
Dick Tench and his wife have just filed a lawsuit and said they hope their situation leads to change.
Tench and his wife, Cindy, shared a passionate kiss Tuesday, never taking their time together for granted. They said a year ago they were close to having those moments ripped away.
"There is your husband after nearly 40 years of marriage and you might just watch him bleed to death in the foyer of your home when an hour earlier we were at a concert where 500 people were enjoying themselves," Cindy said.
The two said they came home from the concert not long before midnight. Cindy went upstairs to bed, and Dick then said he turned on the TV.
After a while he drifted off to sleep before something startled him.
"So I woke up and I'm thinking was that the doorbell or something on the TV and then I look and something distracts me, there's a light shining in my foyer," he said.
He grabbed his pistol and walked towards the front door thinking someone was in his home.
"The next thing I know I felt like I was run over by a truck," Tench said. "Something hit me in my pelvic region and that's all I remember for 5, 6, 7, 8 seconds."
He had been shot three times, so he started screaming for his wife, Cindy.
"I remember saying prayers and then Dick is saying to call the police and he is saying 'I am the police'," Cindy said.
Deputies had responded to the home for a medical alarm that had gone off inside, but the couple said after their year long health battle, they hope a jury will see that the shooting wasn't necessary.
"I want change and justice, that's what I want," Tench said. "I want justice for what happened to me but I don't want it to ever happen to anyone else. An innocent man in his own house at midnight should not be shot."
The lawsuit was just filed last week.
We did reach out to the Greenville County Sheriff's office for comment, but they said they would not comment on pending litigation.
