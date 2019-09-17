GREENVILLE, SC (Fox Carolina) - One Greenville county community says they don't want to be left in the dark. That's exactly what will happen if an agreement cannot be reached in the Sterling community, just outside of Greenville city.
For the last 15 years, Bon Secours Saint Francis says they picked up a portion of the community's street lighting bill but now that's coming to an end.
On Monday, Greenville County Council met for the second reading of this ordinance.
"You cannot be South Carolina’s most populous county and live in a situation where seniors can be thrust into darkness overnight. That should not happen," Councilman Ennis Fant said.
The Sterling neighborhood said they do not blame the large health care system for shifting their focus on other community outreach projects. The community said they just need more time to prepare for a tax increase. One that county council said would be due by January 2020.
Dot Russell, the Sterling Neighborhood Association President, said some families have lived in the area for years on a set budget and adjustments take time.
"We appreciate growth, we embrace it, but for our neighbors who have been there a long time, they are set on a set budget, and to be able to just turn around and pay a higher tax is not gonna help that, and it’s going to increase gentrification," Russell said.
Russell and others at the county council meeting say if the lights turn off, there's a chance crime could increase. Safety is a main priority they say. County council agrees but states the bill needs to be paid somehow and they are giving the neighborhood until a third reading, October 15, to find a sponsor, organization or individual who can help compensate some of the cost.
Fant said that could cost about $4500.
