GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville County parks and playgrounds are now open, according to a press release.
The parks were recently closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
On May 31, the following will resume:
- Athletic fields may open for youth sports practices.
- Picnic shelters and building rentals resume. Rentals will be limited to 50 people in a single room or confined indoor space.
On June 15, waters parks will be reopened, as well as day camps.
