Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday May 15, Greenville County Public Safety will be holding a career fair at the the Greenville County Offices located on University Ridge.
The fair will feature open interviews beginning at noon and run until 7 p.m.
Openings include deputies with the sheriff's office, detention officers, EMTs, paramedics, nurses, dispatchers and 911 call takers.
Greenville County says available jobs have great benefits and training is provided in some cases. Prior education is required for EMTs, nurses, and paramedics.
If interested, you can apply here.
