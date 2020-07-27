COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced an additional 1,226 confirmed coronavirus cases and 17 new virus-related deaths in the state Monday.
The new cases brings South Carolina's total confirmed cases to 82,071 and 1,452 confirmed deaths.
DHEC reports that Greenville County saw 121 new cases - the highest case count for any county in Monday's report.
There are 346 probable cases and 54 probable deaths right now in South Carolina.
As of July 26, 711,726 tests have been conducted in the state. For DHEC's detailed breakdown of tests, click here.
8,395 people were tested in South Carolina on Sunday. DHEC reports the percent positive was 14.6%.
For more information on COVID-19 in the state, as well as daily updates, click here.
MORE NEWS:
Police: Woman wanted for attempted murder; considered armed & dangerous after man shot multiple times
Ambulance struck by multiple rounds of gunfire in Anderson, police say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.