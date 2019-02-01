GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies said a suspect in a standoff who was not found inside a mobile home he reportedly was barricaded within was located and arrested on Friday.
Deputies said the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Kelvin Darrel Brown, was wanted for armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Deputies said Brown should be considered armed and dangerous after the SWAT team entered a home on West Lee Road Thursday evening and found it empty. Deputies said Brown had been seen running into the mobile home after robbing a person earlier in the afternoon.
The robbery happened around 3:20 p.m.
The robbery victim was not hurt but deputies said the suspect stole property from the victim.
