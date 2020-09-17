GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County's director of elections and voter registration, Conway Belangia, gave information on how absentee voting is going to work.
The director said absentee voting will begin on Oct. 5 until the day before the election, Nov. 2. Absentee ballots will be sent out daily starting Sept. 28 through Oct. 29. Once the office receives an absentee application, the ballot will be sent out 24-36 hours after.
Belangia said there are at least 16,000 applications on file so far, which is much more than they’ve had before. However, they expect to receive about 50,000 absentee applications in total, which is about 25,000 more than they received in the last presidential election.
Belangia mentioned social distancing will be enforced, masks are requested and a cotton swab swab will be used to vote instead of fingers. Polls will be wiped down and sanitized every hour. Workers will wear masks or will be behind shields. Gloves will also be worn.
The director reminded people to send back their filled out absentee form as soon as possible after they receive them and if the form is forgotten, that person cannot then decide to go to a poll to vote. The absentee ballot is the only way one can vote if they have received one in the mail.
