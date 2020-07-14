GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenville County School Board said in a special-called meeting on Tuesday that they are considering pushing the start date of the school year back by one week and hope to have a comprehensive plan for reopening by July 21.
The board said they want students to have as much normalcy as possible in the upcoming school year, but the primary concern has to be physical safety of students and employees.
Currently, parents will have two options for their kids this school year: a fully virtual option and an in-person learning option. However, the days that kids actually appear in-person may vary from week to week, and schools will plan to provide weekly calendar updates revealing which days students will go to school, and which days they will be required to work virtually.
The school board said the fully virtual option will give students the most stability. As of Tuesday morning, the district said more than 7,300 students had registered for virtual learning.
The deadline to register for virtual learning is July 27, so the board is aiming to get its final guidelines in place to release by July 21, to give parents six days to make a final decision. However, if COVID-19 cases continue to spike, plans may have to be further assessed, the board warned.
The district is also strongly considering pushing the first day of the school year back one week, making the first day August 24, to allow schools more time to make final preparations.
The board said the week off can be absorbed without further changes needed to the school calendar.
