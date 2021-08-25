GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville Board of Trustees met on Tuesday night and discussed increasing sick leave for staff. Greenville County residents also showed up to discuss whether or not the district should require masks.
The Greenville County Schools Board of Trustees discussed moving ESSER Funds to help with COVID-19 concerns. Under this plan, the funds would go to the following.
- Extending COVID-19 sick leave for Employees to up to 80 hours through August 31, 2022.
- These hours will apply to all COVID-19 related circumstances (quarantine, isolation, and illness)
- The Hiring of Permanent substitutes at 27 schools
- Temporary Personnel and/or Contact Services to interpret and record PCR test results for students and employees, tracking and analysis of quarantines/isolation, and ESSER funding compliance
The board passed this plan unanimously at the meeting on Tuesday night.
The meeting also allowed parents and students to voice their opinions on mask mandates in schools. Many residents spoke out at the, and many were passionate about their stance. You can watch this portion of the meeting down below.
