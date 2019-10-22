GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Greenville County school board has voted to approve a student assignment plan that would help populate the new Fountain Inn high school, but also help reduce population at Mauldin and Hillcrest high schools.
Both Mauldin and Hillcrest high schools have a student population of more than two thousand students, according to officials. Tonight, the board voted, and it was unanimous to move forward with shifting students for the three schools.
“This was an effort by the district, a sincere effort by the district to say to these families we understand that you feel a connection to these schools. But at the same time for a lot of logical reasons your neighborhood makes the most sense to move.” Beth Brotherton with Greenville County schools commented.
The changes will currently affect students in the seventh grade, in the 2021-2022 school year.
