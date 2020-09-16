GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- The Greenville County Board of Trustees on Wednesday passed a motion to allow the school district administration the flexibility to use wither attendance plans 0, 1, or 2 whenever DHEC makes a determination that Greenville County is seeing “high” COVID-19 spread.
Superintendent W. Burke Royster asked the board to grant administrators more flexibility in the process and to allow more factors to be taken into consideration.
"After three full weeks of school in addition to LEAP week, our implementation of Attendance Plan 1 and Attendance Plan 2 have been highly successful," Royster wrote in the agenda for the meeting. "I believe it is now time to revisit the framework."
DHEC is now classifying the county as high risk again, which would require the district shift back to Attendance Plan 1 with just one day of in-person attendance according to the original framework.
Wednesday's change allows the district to stay in Attendance Plan 2, the current plan, with two days of in-person learning.
The district administration now has the ability to decide which attendance plan is best during a "high" period.
In the original guidelines from the district, “high" COVID-19 spread would have required the district to switch back to “100% e-learning or minimal in-person."
Royster said during the meeting that everyone is following protocols very well and that the two-day-a-week plan remains safe for students and staff. Royster said the show shows that the current attendance plan is working.
Dr. Royster also argued that DHEC’s percent positive isn’t the only number to consider. He specifically called attention to the number of cases per 100,000, which is currently at 199.2 over the last 14 days in Greenville County.
Royster said the goal remains to return to five-days a week in-person learning when it is safe to do so. No timeline for five-day, in-person learning has been set at this time.
Click here to read Royster's full Superintendent's Report that was prepared for Wednesday's meeting.
