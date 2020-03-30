Coronavirus mask generic
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville County Schools is doing its part to help out by donating medical supplies to help alleviate the shortage during the COVID-19 public health crisis, according to a press release. 

Tim Waller, with Greenville County School District says that on Tuesday, March 31 at 10:00 a.m., GCS will be donating three pallets of rubber gloves and other medical supplies to Prisma Health. 

Classrooms helped to gather the supplies all throughout the district, officials say.

