GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville County Schools is doing its part to help out by donating medical supplies to help alleviate the shortage during the COVID-19 public health crisis, according to a press release.
Tim Waller, with Greenville County School District says that on Tuesday, March 31 at 10:00 a.m., GCS will be donating three pallets of rubber gloves and other medical supplies to Prisma Health.
Classrooms helped to gather the supplies all throughout the district, officials say.
MORE NEWS - Anderson County Emergency Management take healthcare supply orders
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.