GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said Tuesday its Academic Recovery Camps are now canceled due to the high spread of COVID-19 in the community.
Instead, the school district said content from ARCs will be absorbed into LEAP (Learn, Evaluate, Analyze, Prepare) days, set aside by the Legislature to provide additional instruction to identified students.
Students in first through fifth grade who have previously been contacted about supplemental summer instruction will have the opportunity to participate in LEAP days.
Those days are currently scheduled for August 3-7 but may also be impacted by COVID-19, the district said.
Students enrolled in the program will undergo an assessment, followed by small group remediation targeted to the students’ needs.
Bus transportation will be provided.
