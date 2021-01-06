GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said they will begin accepting applications from parents of four-year-old children interested in the GCS 4K Program on Monday, January 11.
Children must turn four years old on or before September 1, 2021 in order to participate in the program.
A GCS spokesman said children selected for 4K programs must demonstrate academic or developmental needs and/or risk factors such as low family income and low parent education level.
Parents can apply online at https://bit.ly/3mHuiH9.
If families do not have internet access, they can call 864-452-0437 to apply.
The GCS Virtual Program is not available to 4K students.
Parents can also email 4K@greenville.k12.sc.us or call 864-452-0437 for more information about the program.
MORE NEWS - Warnock makes history with Senate win as Dems near majority
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.