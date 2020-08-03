Greenville County Schools said they received a shipment Monday morning containing 100 electrostatic sprayers that will be used to help disinfect schools in the coming school year.
“This shipment of 100 backpack-style sprayers is a game-changer” said GCS spokesman Tim Waller in a news release. “The sprayers are known for their ability to clean large surface-areas more thoroughly and in a shorter amount of time. Because the cleaning product is electrically charged as it passes through the sprayer nozzle, these units are known to drastically reduce the spread of disease-causing pathogens.”
Waller said The GCS building services team began using electrostatic sprayers this summer to disinfect Bon Secours Wellness Arena after each high school graduation.
“With the addition of 100 electrostatic sprayers, Greenville County school buildings and other facilities will be cleaner than ever before,” Waller said.
The school district will have more than 300 of these devices in use for the upcoming school year.
Each school in the district will have at least one of the devices.
The sprayers have a 2.5-gallon tank with a battery with a 4 hour runtime.
Each tank can cover 20,000 square feet and utilizes a chemical called Biotab 7, which the district said dries in about 10-15 minutes and kills coronavirus within one minute of contact.
MORE NEWS - Deputies investigating after man found dead in ravine in Greenville County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.