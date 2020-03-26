GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County Schools said they will add two new bus stop locations to its list of meal pick-up and Wi-fi hotspot sites.
The new locations are:
- Grove Station Apartments, 1 Lakeside Road #20, Greenville, SC 29611
- Juanita Butler Community Center, 2 Burns Street, Greenville, SC 29605
These additions will bring the total number of sites to 83. The number includes 68 bus sites and 15 school sites. Visit the GCS website for specific location information
Since schools closed on March 16 due to coronavirus concerns the school district has more than 88,000 meals. The district said 19,000 meals were served Thursday alone.
Students must be present to receive meals at the sites, officials said.
The buses that deliver the daily meals double as wi-fi hotspots. The school district said students can use the bus hotspots to connect to the internet Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to noon.
Governor Henry McMaster announced this week that South Carolina schools will remain closed throughout April.
