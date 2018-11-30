SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Two Greenville County Schools administrators were honored Friday by the South Carolina Association of School Administrators. One was named South Carolina Elementary Assistant Principal of the Year and the other as South Carolina Elementary Principal of the Year.
Simpsonville Elementary Assistant Principal Leah Stafford received the South Carolina Elementary Assistant Principal of the Year honor.
Taylors Elementary Principal Rhonda Rhodes received the South Carolina Elementary Principal of the Year honor.
Representatives from the SCASA visited both schools to present the awards.
