GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Snow is falling in the Upstate, and though it is expected to slow down later Saturday afternoon, roads may be impacted for the rest of the day.
With that being said, Greenville County Schools says they're advising principals of affected schools to postpone evening activities.
GCS Spokesperson Beth Brotherton says they want to make sure families, staff and others are able to travel home safely during daylight hours.
All afternoon activities are also anticipated to conclude at appropriate times. Impacted schools will be reaching out to students and parents with the changes.
The National Weather Service has extended a Winter Weather Advisory for several Upstate counties until 7 p.m.
Brotherton says that even though the forecast calls for above freezing temperatures, some roads may develop snowy and icy patches.
