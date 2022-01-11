GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County Schools said they will follow DHEC's recommendation and allow students and staff to use at-home rapid-test results to return from quarantine earlier.
District officials said starting on Wednesday, January 12, students and staff will be able to use the at-home Covid-19 test to get the negative result needed to return to school.
According to officials, students and staff must receive district-issued quarantine guidance through the school before they're allowed to submit their results. Schools will send more information regarding this process to students. This information can also be found on the district's website.
