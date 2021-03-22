GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools announced on Monday that Friday, April 16 will now be a virtual learning day as GCS employees who received their first COVID-19 shot at one of the District’s two vaccine clinics last week get their second doses.
That date may change if Bon Secours is not able to secure enough vaccine for the school employees in need of a second dose, but the school district is asking people to make childcare preparations now.
The remaining employees who signed up for the vaccine but were not able to be scheduled last week will get their first vaccine doses this Wednesday and Thursday at a Bon Secours site, the district said.
"This will allow us to provide the second dose of vaccine on April 16 to ALL GCS employees who are participating in our clinics, both those who were vaccinated last Thursday and those who will be vaccinated this week," Waller said.
Teachers will provide lessons on the day they are receiving their second dose and assignments will be posted for the time they are away from work.
