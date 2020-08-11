GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools announced Tuesday that beginning on August 24 the district will be providing meals to students enrolled in the Virtual Program at 15 district locations.
The meals will be served on a to-go bases on Mondays from 4 - 5 p.m. near the parent pick-up line or school bus loop. Meal pick-up locations will vary by school.
The 15 district locations that will provide meals one time each week are: AJ Whittenberg Elementary, Berea Elementary, Blue Ridge Middle, Bryson Middle, Fisher Middle, Fountain Inn Elementary, Greer Middle School, Grove Elementary, Mauldin Elementary, Northwest Middle, Northwood Middle, Sevier Middle, Sterling School, Sue Cleveland Elementary, and Welcome Elementary.
The district said phone numbers for these schools can be found on the GCS website: https://www.greenville.k12.sc.us/
One weeks’ worth of meals will be provided at each pickup, comprised of 5 breakfasts and 5 lunches. Some items included in the meals will be ready-to-eat, and others will be heat-and-serve items.
"Parents should contact the cafeteria manager at the school at which they intend to pick up the meals one week in advance to allow sufficient time for GCS cafeteria staff to order products needed to meet the meal demands at that school," said GCS spokesman Tim Waller in a news release.
Waller added that these meals will only be provided to students registered for the GCS Virtual Program, and meals will be provided free of charge to only GCS students eligible for Free or Reduced Priced meals. Students on paid meal status will be required to have funds in their district lunch account or provide payment at the time of meal pick up to receive these meals. If paying upon pickup, Waller said exact change or a check will be required. Breakfast is free of charge for all GCS students and lunches cost $2.50 each. One weeks’ worth of meals for students on full paid status will cost $12.50.
"Parents should also note that the carryover period for free and reduced meals for the 2020-2021 school year is Monday, October 5," Waller added. "The carryover period is the amount of time students are allowed by USDA to remain on the prior years’ meal status. In order to qualify for free or reduced meals, parents must complete a new free and reduced meal application every school year."
Students that were on free or reduced meal status during the 2019-2020 school year will revert to full paid status on Tuesday, October 6 unless a new meal application is submitted and approved. The online Free and Reduced Price Meal Applications are available for the 2020-2021 school year and can be accessed at http://greenville.schoollunchapp.com.
