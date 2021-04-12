greenville county schools - generic.jpg

Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Parents in Greenville County will need to plan on an e-Learning day for students this Friday, April, 16. 

On Monday, the Greenville County School District sent a notification to parents informing them of the change. 

Officials with the school district say all teachers and staff who have elected to receive the COVID-19 vaccine will be receiving their second dose that day. The district says they do not believe another eLearning day will be necessary after April 16. 

Teachers will provide lessons on the day they are receiving their second dose and assignments will be posted for the time they are away from work.

More news: Warm today, but limited showers are on the way

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.