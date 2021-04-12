Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Parents in Greenville County will need to plan on an e-Learning day for students this Friday, April, 16.
On Monday, the Greenville County School District sent a notification to parents informing them of the change.
Officials with the school district say all teachers and staff who have elected to receive the COVID-19 vaccine will be receiving their second dose that day. The district says they do not believe another eLearning day will be necessary after April 16.
Teachers will provide lessons on the day they are receiving their second dose and assignments will be posted for the time they are away from work.
