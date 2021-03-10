GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools on Wednesday announced the two dates that will be scheduled as eLearning days for students while teachers and staff members get COVID-19 vaccines.
GCS said all students will have an eLearning day on Thursday, March 18 and tentatively on Monday, March 22. On these days, the school district will be working with Bon Secours to provide vaccine clinics for workers.
The school district is asking parents to prepare for child care for those two days, but warn March 22 is not fully set in stone.
"GCS will confirm the clinic set for Monday, March 22 once we know the availability of the vaccine. We will try to give parents, as well as students, as much advance notice as possible," the district said in a news release.
The district said Friday, March 19 is a teacher Professional Development day and a student holiday. It cannot be used as a vaccine clinic day.
Teachers will continue to provide lessons on eLearning days and the district said assignments will be posted during the times teachers are away from work to get their shots.
MORE NEWS - DHEC announces in-person visitation now allowed at nursing homes in SC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.