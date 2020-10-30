GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County Schools announced Friday to build solar-powered Wi-Fi units in areas of the county where broadband is not currently available.
The school district said the 42 solar-powered wi-fi units will eliminate so-called “digital deserts” and provide free internet to households that otherwise can’t afford it by giving $248,000 in CARES Act funsing.
The project is called Project Connect, and the school district said the county helped fund with $248,000 in CARES Act funding .
The school district said five corporate partners helped cover the costs: Cradlepoint, Encore Technology Group, Network Controls, Sun Surveillance and Synnex Corporation.
The units are self-contained and will require no wiring to anything. Once positioned, they will provide much-needed internet access for students and their families in the communities that need them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.